Fuel duty cut by 5p a litre to help motorists
- Published
The chancellor has announced a 5p a litre cut to fuel duty as motorists struggle with record fuel prices.
Rishi Sunak said the move, which starts at 6pm on Wednesday and will last until next March, was "the biggest cut to all fuel duty rates ever".
Motoring group RAC said the cut would take £3.30 off the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car.
Supermarket chain Asda said it would reduce its pump prices by 6p a litre, including a 1p reduction in VAT.
The average price of a litre of petrol has risen by more than 40p since last year's Spring Statement, which means the government is getting an extra 7p per litre in VAT, which is the other tax the government imposes on fuel.
Diesel prices are up by nearly 50p a litre, almost 9p of which is VAT.
The Treasury said the cut was worth £2.4bn and means a one-car family will save £100 on average over the next 12 months.
The average van driver will save £200, it said, while hauliers will save £1,500.
It is the first cut to the main rates of fuel duty in more than a decade.
The Treasury said it had acted now because "unique circumstances globally, including the war in Ukraine, have pushed pump prices up to unprecedented levels".
The Treasury said it had acted now because: "Unique circumstances globally, including the war in Ukraine, have pushed pump prices up to unprecedented levels.