P&O Ferries sackings: Government to review contracts with ferry firm
- Published
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said he is "reviewing P&O Ferries' contracts across government" in response to the way it sacked 800 staff on Thursday.
Mr Shapps has written to the firm "raising concerns" and questioning the legality of the redundancies.
He added he was "deeply concerned" at how the decision was communicated with government.
P&O Ferries is owned by DP World which owns ports at London and Southampton.
DP World recently announced £8bn in revenues last year. During the Covid pandemic the company claimed more than £15m in grants and furlough assistance.