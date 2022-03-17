Vodafone to create 300 new sales jobs in Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
Vodafone says it is creating more than 300 new jobs at its centre in Stoke-on-Trent.
The roles will be filled over the next year at its offices at Festival Park, which will become a base for training, sales and a franchise academy.
Expansion of the site will see the wider Stoke-on-Trent team grow to more than 900, the firm said.
The new jobs are part of other changes prompted by the way people have worked due to the pandemic, the company said.
After a six-month trial, Vodafone said it had introduced a blended model of office and home-working.
Clare Corkish, Vodaphone HR director, said the new approach gave flexibility to staff.
"The pandemic forced us to make many changes - we've learned a lot from these and have been able to make some big improvements to the way in which we work as a result," she said.
