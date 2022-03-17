P&O cancels services and tells ships to stay in port
- Published
P&O Ferries has paused its services "in preparation for a company announcement" later on Thursday.
The ferry operator said it was not going into liquidation but all ferries had been instructed to stay in port.
As a result some sailings scheduled for today have been cancelled, with passengers told to use other companies that sail their routes.
P&O services scheduled today include 14 between Dover and Calais and three between Liverpool and Dublin.
Regretfully, P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few hours. Our Port Teams will guide you and travel will be arranged via an alternative operator.— P&O Ferries Updates (@POferriesupdate) March 17, 2022
We apologise for the inconvenience this will have on your journey plans.
A spokesperson said: "P&O Ferries is not going into liquidation. We have asked all ships to come alongside, in preparation for a company announcement. Until then, services from P&O will not be running and we are advising travellers of alternative arrangements."
The cross-Channel operator has said on Twitter that sailings between Dover and Calais scheduled for 11:10am, 11:15am and 12:35pm will no longer run, and customers with tickets were instructed to check-in to rival ferry company DFDS' services.
In a message sent to staff, the company said the company announcement "will secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries" and has the backing of Dubai-based DP World, which bought the ferry company for £322m in 2019.