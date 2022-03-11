UK economy grew in January as Omicron eased
UK economic growth bounced back in January as the effects of the Omicron coronavirus variant began to ease, official figures show.
The economy grew by 0.8% in the month, compared with a 0.2% fall in December, the Office for National Statistics said.
Wholesaling, retailing, restaurants and takeaways all performed well, it said.
While supply chain issues continued to dog some sectors, construction and manufacturing both grew, it added.
Computer programming and film and TV production also had a good start to the year, said Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics.
"GDP bounced back from the hit it took in December due to the Omicron wave and is now 0.8% above its pre-pandemic peak," he said.
"All sectors grew in January with some industries that were hit particularly hard in December now performing well."