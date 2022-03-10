Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export ban
Russia has banned exports of more than 200 types of product in retaliation for Western sanctions on Moscow.
Telecom, medical, agricultural, electrical and technology equipment, among other items, will affected by the ban which runs until the end of 2022.
It follows harsh western sanctions on Russia's financial system and energy in response to its war on Ukraine.
A growing number of Russian oligarchs have also been hit with asset freezes and travel bans.
Other items covered by Russia's export ban include cars, railway carriages, containers and turbines.