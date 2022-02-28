Russia hits back at Europe over flight ban
- Published
Russia has banned airlines from 36 countries from using its airspace in a tit-for-tat response to Western sanctions.
The country said it would stop flights from nations including Germany, Spain, Italy and Canada.
Russia had already barred UK airlines from flying to and across the region after Britain banned national airline Aeroflot from landing in the UK.
On Sunday, Europe shut its skies to Russian owned or controlled planes.
The announcement means all planes , including the private jets of oligarchs, will now be unable to land in, take off from or fly over any EU nation.
It is one of a number of sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
On Monday, the Russian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said: "A restriction has been imposed on flights for airlines of 36 countries in accordance with international law as a retaliatory measure for the ban imposed by the European states on the flights of commercial airliners operated by Russian airlines and/or registered in Russia."
The countries banned from Russia's airspace are:
- Albania
- Anguilla
- Austria
- Belgium
- British Virgin Islands,
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark (including Greenland, the Faroe Islands)
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Jersey
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- UK
Swiss International Airlines, which is owned by Germany's Lufthansa, said that it had cancelled flights from Zurich to Moscow despite Switzerland not appearing on Russia's list of banned countries.
A spokesperson for the Swiss airline also said it was not flying through Russian airspace.
It said: "We continue to closely monitor the development of the situation and are in close exchange with the Swiss and international authorities as well as with the Lufthansa Group for our operational decisions."
On Monday, Switzerland - traditionally a neutral country - said that it would adopt EU financial sanctions against Russia.
The Swiss justice minister, Karin Keller-Sutter, also said it had banned five oligarchs with links to Russia's president Vladimir Putin from entering the country, though declined to name them.