Nationwide customers hit by fresh payment problem
By Kevin Peachey
Personal finance correspondent, BBC News
- Published
Payments into and out of the accounts of Nationwide customers are being delayed in the latest round of disruption to hit the building society.
Temporary queues have been set up on faster payments - the digital system which is mostly used to transfer money to other individuals and businesses within a couple of hours.
Nationwide said the problem was the result of a technical issue.
Frustrated customers have faced similar problems in recent months.
Relatively few people are paid their wages via faster payments. However, among those speaking out on social media was a customer who has not only been paid late for a third time, she is also trying to move house as the latest disruption has hit.
A spokesman for Nationwide said staff were working hard to resolve the fault.
"Transactions are being temporarily queued while we get services back to normal and will be processed as soon as possible," he said. "We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
Other services, such as using debit cards, accessing balances via internet and mobile banking, and withdrawing cash from ATMs, are working as normal.
The building society said anyone facing charges as a result of late payments should get in touch to discuss their situation.
It said nobody would be left out of pocket as all "associated Nationwide fees and charges will be refunded".
Customers have faced a series of payment issues, including at the turn of the year. They have come at a time when many people are financially stretched as a result of the rising cost of living.