UK economy expanded 7.5% last year
- Published
The UK economy grew by 7.5% last year - ahead of forecasts - despite falling back in December due to Omicron restrictions, official figures show.
Last year's rebound came after a 9.4% collapse in 2020 as the Covid pandemic spread and lockdown rules were imposed.
The economy had been recovering strongly at the end of last year, but Omicron restrictions saw a 0.2% contraction in December.
The retail and hospitality sectors were the biggest casualties in December.
Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Official for National Statistics, said: "Despite December's setback, GDP grew robustly across the fourth quarter as a whole with the NHS, couriers and employment agencies all helping to support the economy.
"Overall, GDP in December was in line with its level in February 2020, before Covid-19 struck, while in the fourth quarter as a whole, it was slightly below that of Q4 in 2019."