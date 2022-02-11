Spain relaxes Covid restrictions for UK teenagers
- Published
Unvaccinated British teenagers will be allowed into Spain from Monday with a negative PCR test, Spanish tourism minister Fernando Valdés has told the BBC.
At the moment everyone over 12 has to be double-jabbed to enter the country.
Some families had already cancelled half term holidays to Spain and the Canary Islands because their children had not yet had their second jab.
People aged 18 and over must still be vaccinated to get into the country.
Mr Valdés said that 12-to-17 year-olds who have not been vaccinated against Covid will be allowed into the country from Monday 14 February, if they present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival to Spain.
The restrictions will be lifted from 23:00 GMT on 13 February.
All other UK travellers, excluding children under 12, will need to present a Covid certificate showing proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arrival in Spain.
If more than 270 days have passed since vaccination, proof of a booster jab is also required.