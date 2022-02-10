Co-op boss to take break to help sons with exams
The boss of the Co-op's food division is taking a four-month break to support her sons during their exams.
Jo Whitfield, chief executive of Co-op food, said she will step away from the business from May to help her two sons study for their GCSEs and A-Levels.
She said she wanted to spend more time with her sons to "ease the challenge" in what was a "big year" for them.
The move will see group chief executive Steve Murrells take control of the Co-op's food business.
Ms Whitfield said her family decided "that in order to prepare for the inevitable pressure and emotional turmoil that would involve, that when the time came, I would look to spend more time with them to ease the challenge".
"I can take this time away reassured by the knowledge we have a strong food leadership team who will keep moving our Co-op forward, working with support and guidance from Steve Murrells, our Co-op CEO," she added.
Ms Whitfield, who took home £1.4m in 2020 according to the company's annual report, will take four-month unpaid leave.
The opportunity to apply for an unpaid leave of absence is available to all Co-op staff, according to the company.