Primark accused of selling 'hugely sexist' kids clothes
- Published
Primark has been accused of selling kids clothing with "hugely sexist messaging" by a best-selling author.
Novelist Kate Long shared images on social media of tops in a Chester store on Sunday which urged girls to "be kind", "keep on smiling" and to be "always perfect".
In contrast, items in the boys' range told them "you are limitless" and that they could "make the rules".
A Primark spokesperson said: "Inclusivity really matters to us."
Ms Long questioned the effect of the difference in messaging: "Can anyone spot a difference in tone here? A difference in narrative? Boys are awesome in themselves and don't need to consider anyone else," she wrote on Twitter.
"Boys are about *doing* and girls are about *feeling*. Boys take what they want' girls consider others.
"Stop telling girls their place is to serve others! Stop telling boys they should have nothing to do with kindness and love! What are you, a throwback to the 1950s?", she added.
She drew support from other social media users on the topic.
Small business owner Not Only Pink and Blue wrote: "We really need the High Street to think about the expectations these messages set. Why not have all these messages across all the clothes?"
On Monday, several children's items were also on display on the Primark website, such as hoodies branded "fearless" for boys and "happy happy happy" for girls.
The Primark spokesperson added that it offers a "broad range of styles" across kids' clothing in-store to cater for a mix of tastes, and that it had removed gender-specific labels on its kids and baby ranges in recent years.
"However, we are always learning, we welcome customer feedback and will continue to look at where we can do more," they said.
The fashion chain, which is owned by AB Foods, is best-known for its discount clothing.
Ms Long has previously drawn attention to differing messaging used on clothing for different genders in other stores such as Tesco and Marks & Spencer.
Brands like Boden have also come under fire for choosing slogans such as "cool to be kind" on girls' clothing, whereas boys' items featured the words "genius" or "warrior knees".
At the time, the firm apologised and that it takes the topic of gender stereotyping very seriously, pointing towards its "gender busting" ranges in previous seasons.