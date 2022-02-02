Facebook owner Meta warns advertising is slowing
Facebook-owner Meta has warned of slowing growth, as audiences flock to competitors like TikTok and the businesses that advertise on its platforms cut marketing budgets.
The firm said sales growth could be just 3% in the first three months of 2022, far below its historic pace.
Profits have already been hit as the firm ploughs money into projects focused on virtual reality.
The update sent shares down more than 18% in after-hours trade.
The sell-off spread to similar companies, like Snap, which also saw its shares plunge.
Analysts had been expecting Facebook to report strong numbers, after Google-owner Alphabet shared its results yesterday.
The search giant, which also relies on advertising, reported revenues and profits that rose more than 30%.
But Meta - the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - has seen its dominance of social media challenged by companies like TikTok.
Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg said the firm's sales growth had been hurt as audiences left for rivals.
Meta was making its own investments in video, he said, although it does not currently attract as much advertising as Facebook's traditional offerings. He was confident those investments would pay off, he said.
"I am pleased with the momentum and progress we've made so far and I am confident that these are the right areas of investment to focus on going forward," he said.
For now, the costs have hit the firm's bottom line.
Meta revenues in the last three months of 2021 topped $33.6bn (£24.8bn), up 20% year-on-year. But expenses rose almost twice as fast, to $21bn.
Profits in the quarter dropped 8% compared to the year before, falling to $10.3bn.
The numbers added to the questions facing the firm over its bet on the so-called "Metaverse".
The company is also facing further challenges from the changes made by companies such as Apple that make it harder to target ads, said Insider Intelligence analyst Debra Aho Williamson.
"It's clear that there are many big roadblocks ahead as Meta faces tough new competition for ad revenue such as TikTok, and as it contends with ongoing ad targeting and measurement challenges from Apple's iOS changes," she said.
"In addition, there's a lot of uncertainty about Meta's investments in the metaverse and if or when they will have a positive impact on the company's bottom line."
In its forecast for investors on Wednesday, Facebook said it expected revenue growth of between 3% and 11% in the first three months of 2022.
That slowdown at least partly reflects bigger economic issues, executives said.
"We're hearing from advertisers that macroeconomic challenges like cost inflation and supply chain disruptions are impacting advertiser budgets," the firm added.