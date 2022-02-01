Tesco puts 1,400 jobs at risk as it ends overnight re-stocking
- Published
Tesco has warned 1,400 jobs are at risk as it ends overnight restocking at some stores and converts some petrol sites to pay-at-pump during the night.
The supermarket's plans follows its decision to close its Jack's discount stores.
The supermarket said that meant 1,600 jobs in total were at risk, but it would try to find jobs for them.
Tesco boss Jason Tarry said the move would help it to run the business as "simply and efficiently as possible".
"We operate in a highly competitive and fast-paced market, and our customers are shopping differently, especially since the start of the pandemic.
"We are always looking at how we can run our business as simply and efficiently as possible, so that we can reinvest in the things that matter most to customers," he said.