Royal Mail to cut jobs amid ongoing postal delays
- Published
Royal Mail plans to cut around 700 management jobs as it simplifies its operational structures this year.
The move, part of an ongoing restructuring programme, will deliver annual savings of around £40m and incur a charge of £70m, Royal Mail said.
It comes as the firm struggles to cope with Covid-related absences.
Those have led to severe delays in some areas, with customers complaining of waiting up to a month for important deliveries, including prescriptions.
The regulator, Ofcom, has said it may impose fines where services have fallen short. It recently said: "We're concerned about these delays and have made it clear to Royal Mail that it must take steps to improve its performance as the effects of the pandemic subside."
In early January around 15,000, more than one in 10 of its staff, were off sick or isolating, but Simon Thompson, who took over as chief executive of the delivery firm a year ago, said the situation was now improving.
Mr Thompson said absences had been "a headwind" in delivery productivity targets. In the first three quarters of the year the firm had spent more than £340m on overtime, additional temporary staffing and sick pay, he said.
In the first year of the pandemic Royal Mail saw rising demand for its services as people switched to shopping online at home.
Over the past year, with High Street stores open again, that demand has fallen back, but Royal Mail chairman Keith Williams said the trend for higher numbers of parcels being delivered remained.
"The past few months have demonstrated that the challenge for Royal Mail is to improve both quality and efficiency," he said.
"Looking forwards, the delivery of our transformation and modernisation plans remain incredibly important in light of the fast‐paced change we are seeing and ongoing inflationary pressures."
Royal Mail shares rose 2.5% after the announcement.