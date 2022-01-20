Peloton shares dive on report of production pause
Peloton shares have plummeted following a report that it plans to temporarily stop production of its pricey exercise machines.
The company, which saw demand soar during the pandemic, is now stuck with a glut of bikes and treadmills, CNBC reported, citing internal documents.
Investors sold off shares at the sign of waning popularity, forcing the firm's stock price down more than 20%.
Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the BBC.
The firm, which pairs its equipment with streaming and live exercise classes, had struggled to keep up with orders at the start of the pandemic, as gyms shut their doors.
More recently, however, appetite has dwindled for its bikes and treadmills, which start at nearly $1,500 (£1,100).
Accident investigation
The firm was hit last year after the death of a child in a treadmill accident led to a recall and government safety investigation. It also cut prices as people started to return to pre-pandemic exercise habits.
In November, the firm told investors it had experienced "softer than anticipated" sales and was lowering its expectations for the year.
CNBC reported that Peloton was halting production of its most expensive expensive bike from December until June and its most expensive treadmill for all of its 2022 financial year, which runs through June. It is also pausing production of its standard bike in February and March and its treadmill for six weeks.
CNBC, which also reported that the firm is considering job cuts, said the presentation blamed increased competition and price sensitivity for a "significant reduction" in demand.
The news sent the price of Peloton shares below $29, which is below what they fetched when the loss-making firm floated on the stock market in 2019. The value of the shares are down roughly 80% over the last 12 months.
At the time, analysts said it was not clear how big the market for Peloton machines was given their cost. The firm also makes money from people who subscribe for classes via its app.