Ex-Credit Suisse chief also broke Covid rules going to Euros final
Banker António Horta-Osório, who quit as Credit Suisse boss for breaking Covid isolation rules, also went to the Euros football final, it has emerged.
He resigned last weekend, with reports saying he had lost the confidence of other directors for going to the Wimbledon tennis finals last summer.
But the former Lloyds Bank boss also attended the football at Wembley on the same day, sources have confirmed.
News of the Euros visit was first reported by the Financial Times.
The Swiss bank had organised corporate hospitality at both events, but Mr Horta-Osório took family members to both events after other guests were unable to use the tickets, the Financial Times said.
The Portuguese executive attended Wimbledon and the final of the European Championship in July at a time when the UK's Covid-19 restrictions required him to be in quarantine.
Mr Horta-Osório also breached Swiss Covid restrictions when, according to Reuters, he flew into the country on 28 November but left on 1 December. Swiss rules meant he should have quarantined for 10 days upon his arrival.
He joined Credit Suisse in April last year following a series of scandals at the bank, including allegations of spying on employees, and had vowed to change the culture at the firm.
In his resignation statement earlier this week, Mr Horta-Osório said: "I regret that a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally.
"I therefore believe that my resignation is in the interest of the bank and its stakeholders at this crucial time," he added.
The England-Italy Wembley final was later declared a Covid superspreader event by public health officials, with more than 2,000 people said to have attended while "likely to be infectious".