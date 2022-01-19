Cost of living rises at fastest pace for 30 years
The cost of living rose at almost its fastest pace in 30 years in the year to December, official figures show.
The UK's Consumer Prices Index measure of inflation rose to 5.4% from 5.1% in November, the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said.
The last time inflation was higher was in March 1992, when it was 7.1%.
The rising cost of petrol and second-hand cars contributed to December's increase, as did household costs, especially gas and electricity bills.
This followed the increase in the cap on energy prices, which changed on 1 October last year.
Food and non-alcoholic drinks, furniture and household goods all went up in price as well.
Paul Johnson, director at the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, said people on low incomes would be particularly hard hit by the rises.
"Everyone, particularly those on modest incomes has had a long period of wages not really growing any faster than prices over the last decade so another increase at this point is going to be particularly painful," he told the BBC.
The rate continues to be well above the Bank of England's 2% inflation target.
Separate ONS figures issued on Tuesday showed that average pay rises are failing to keep up with the rise in the cost of living.
Regular pay, excluding bonuses and adjusted for inflation, fell 1% in November compared with the same month in the previous year.
Paul Dales of Capital Economics said inflation was now expected to hit 7% by April.
"That would be higher than the peak of 6% that the Bank of England was forecasting when it raised rates in December," he added.
"And although inflation will fall back thereafter, we think it will stay above 4% for all of this year and won't drop to the 2% target until April 2023."
As a result, he said, the Bank of England's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee was likely to raise interest rates faster than most people expected, with the next increase to 0.5% expected in February.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "I understand the pressures people are facing with the cost of living, and we will continue to listen to people's concerns as we have done throughout the pandemic."
He said the government was providing support worth about £12bn this financial year and next to help families cope.