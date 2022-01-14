Gamers help Currys report strong Christmas sales
Currys has said 2021 was "the year that virtual reality broke into the mainstream" as the electronics retailer reported strong festive sales.
Chief executive Alex Baldock said Oculus Quest 2 and PS5 were "stars" as "consoles flew off the shelves" in what he described as a "gamers' Christmas".
The retailer reported like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland were up 4% year on year.
However, the overall UK tech market was down 10% compared with Christmas 2020.