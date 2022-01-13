Ovo Energy tells staff it will cut a quarter of its workforce
- Published
Ovo Energy, the UK gas and electricity provider, has told staff it plans to cut a quarter of its workforce.
The firm is expected to axe 1,700 employees from a total 6,200 workers.
The cuts, first reported by Sky News, are understood to be linked to its acquisition of SSE's household division three years ago and the integration of the business into Ovo.
Earlier this week, Ovo was forced to apologise for telling customers to cuddle their pets to keep warm.
Ovo Energy's chief executive Stephen Fitzpatrick blamed a "bad day" for "ridiculous" advice to customers on how to stay warm amid soaring energy bills.
It is understood that the cuts will be made through voluntary redundancy. Ovo Energy has also told staff that it will increase minimum pay across the company to £12 an hour.