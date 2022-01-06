BBC News

Investors threaten drug maker bonuses over vaccine access

By Jonathan Josephs
Business reporter, BBC News

Published
Image source, Reuters
Image caption,
Investors want four of the biggest coronavirus vaccine manufacturers to make access fairer

A large coalition of investment firms want the bosses of coronavirus vaccine makers to have their bonuses withheld if they fail to improve product distribution.

This could guarantee a "more equitable" global circulation of the vaccine, said Rogier Krens chief investment officer of Achmea Investment Management.

Drug makers said they are making sure lower income countries have access.

Over nine billion doses have been administered worldwide.

Mr Krens said that the group of 65 companies believes that vaccines are "not distributed fairly at the moment".

Overall, China and India have administered the highest number of doses, with nearly three billion and 1.5 billion respectively.

The US is third, with more than 500 million. Many poorer countries are relying on deliveries from Covax, a scheme led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, together with the WHO and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which is trying to ensure everyone in the world has access to a Covid vaccine. So far the scheme has distributed more than 900 million vaccines.

"What we're asking the companies to do is to tie their remuneration policy and strategy to a more equitable distribution of the vaccine," Mr Krens explained.

If they don't commit to a fairer distribution, he said the groups first step will be to vote against any remuneration proposals that don't take this into consideration.

Asked if that means trying to withhold bonuses if the concerns aren't addressed, Mr Krens, replied "effectively yes".

Image caption,
Executive pay at vaccine makers should be linked to distribution, says Rogier Krens of Achmea Investment Management

Figures collated by Our World in Data - a collaboration between Oxford University and an educational charity, show that many of the countries with the lowest vaccination rates are lower income African nations such as Burundi, DR Congo and Chad. Meanwhile, those at the top of the list are wealthier countries such as the UAE, Portugal and Brunei.

Last week the head of the World Health Organisation reiterated the importance of vaccines in ending the pandemic. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu warned against "narrow nationalism and vaccine hoarding", and added that if "we end inequity, we end the pandemic".

Global vaccine rollout

World
49
 9,245,440,069
China
84
 2,855,225,000
India
44
 1,464,526,170
US
62
 507,657,980
Brazil
67
 332,076,818
Indonesia
41
 281,219,803
Japan
79
 201,259,462
Pakistan
32
 159,058,469
Vietnam
57
 153,596,950
Germany
71
 149,673,801
Mexico
56
 148,938,454
Russia
46
 146,733,930
UK
70
 133,458,192
Turkey
61
 132,897,714
Bangladesh
27
 132,282,376
France
73
 123,812,915
Iran
60
 116,210,697
Italy
74
 112,176,324
Philippines
45
 108,534,301
South Korea
83
 104,316,837
Thailand
65
 102,681,943
Spain
81
 86,237,508
Argentina
72
 76,760,265
Canada
77
 68,764,926
Colombia
55
 64,690,489
Malaysia
78
 58,055,878
Egypt
20
 52,819,190
Saudi Arabia
66
 51,493,736
Morocco
62
 50,265,580
Peru
64
 49,828,703
Poland
56
 47,005,555
Chile
86
 44,305,833
Australia
77
 42,812,691
Uzbekistan
33
 39,036,802
Taiwan
68
 34,890,100
Sri Lanka
64
 33,918,012
Myanmar
24
 31,859,036
Cuba
85
 30,888,612
Cambodia
81
 30,472,330
Venezuela
40
 30,049,714
Ukraine
32
 28,483,982
South Africa
26
 27,967,541
Ecuador
70
 27,304,608
Netherlands
71
 27,126,882
United Arab Emirates
91
 22,677,013
Nepal
33
 21,988,516
Belgium
76
 21,643,667
Portugal
90
 19,392,011
Sweden
73
 17,602,770
Kazakhstan
45
 17,525,330
Greece
68
 17,421,457
Israel
64
 16,795,350
Austria
72
 16,494,646
Romania
41
 15,855,948
Czech Republic
62
 15,557,149
Hungary
62
 15,074,636
Nigeria
2
 14,838,199
Mozambique
19
 14,718,782
Iraq
14
 14,140,578
Dominican Republic
52
 14,088,487
Switzerland
67
 13,845,606
Rwanda
41
 13,132,793
Algeria
13
 12,545,356
Tunisia
50
 12,205,879
Denmark
79
 12,192,710
Angola
12
 11,615,144
Azerbaijan
46
 11,346,365
Guatemala
26
 11,315,836
Ethiopia
1
 10,936,490
Kenya
8
 10,220,981
Hong Kong
62
 10,004,279
Bolivia
39
 9,980,722
Uganda
3
 9,763,030
Norway
72
 9,757,884
Finland
75
 9,706,038
Ireland
77
 9,681,400
El Salvador
64
 9,620,698
Honduras
43
 9,589,064
Singapore
87
 9,543,800
Jordan
38
 8,265,793
Serbia
47
 8,261,691
New Zealand
75
 8,195,277
Nicaragua
43
 7,785,141
Costa Rica
68
 7,756,348
Ghana
7
 7,755,231
Belarus
34
 7,708,200
Turkmenistan
52
 7,580,976
Zimbabwe
21
 7,284,223
Ivory Coast
8
 7,113,233
Uruguay
77
 6,973,365
Kuwait
74
 6,942,690
Paraguay
41
 6,833,614
Tajikistan
28
 6,287,345
Slovakia
45
 6,136,055
Oman
55
 6,046,310
Panama
56
 5,895,748
Laos
42
 5,830,021
Mongolia
65
 5,348,124
Sudan
3
 5,251,235
Qatar
76
 5,224,040
Croatia
52
 4,731,823
Afghanistan
9
 4,674,518
Lebanon
27
 4,410,472
Lithuania
68
 4,148,272
Bulgaria
28
 3,711,638
Palestinian Territories
28
 3,315,774
Bahrain
67
 3,242,189
Guinea
7
 2,956,557
Slovenia
57
 2,912,569
Libya
12
 2,679,874
Latvia
68
 2,558,182
Georgia
29
 2,520,230
Tanzania
2
 2,431,769
Togo
12
 2,413,619
Mauritania
19
 2,323,782
Albania
36
 2,316,606
Senegal
5
 2,295,914
Kyrgyzstan
15
 2,265,426
Botswana
43
 2,197,946
Mauritius
72
 2,038,381
Malawi
4
 1,808,971
Moldova
24
 1,779,632
Benin
11
 1,773,592
Syria
4
 1,753,522
North Macedonia
39
 1,741,245
Zambia
6
 1,730,165
Niger
4
 1,716,942
Kosovo
44
 1,674,509
Armenia
23
 1,626,738
Bosnia and Herzegovina
22
 1,553,874
Cyprus
68
 1,541,159
Estonia
62
 1,519,161
Somalia
5
 1,504,914
Trinidad and Tobago
48
 1,409,304
Congo
10
 1,295,601
Fiji
67
 1,267,045
Jamaica
19
 1,208,789
Timor-Leste
40
 1,195,990
Bhutan
72
 1,154,843
Liberia
19
 1,146,910
Mali
2
 1,087,393
Luxembourg
68
 1,076,765
Malta
84
 1,075,996
Burkina Faso
3
 1,053,330
Cameroon
2
 1,020,007
Macau
70
 977,270
Sierra Leone
5
 923,880
Central African Republic
7
 795,630
Brunei
87
 790,506
Maldives
68
 790,154
Yemen
1
 786,027
Namibia
13
 745,158
Madagascar
2
 742,069
Guyana
37
 718,219
Iceland
83
 716,926
Lesotho
30
 688,097
Montenegro
43
 635,683
Comoros
28
 581,547
Cape Verde
46
 571,130
Gabon
8
 566,021
Papua New Guinea
2
 504,018
Suriname
39
 490,259
Equatorial Guinea
14
 452,666
Belize
49
 424,634
Guinea-Bissau
1
 413,938
Eswatini
26
 404,374
Chad
0.4769
 366,585
DR Congo
0.1276
 333,589
Bahamas
37
 300,214
Barbados
50
 299,765
Gambia
9
 280,797
South Sudan
2
 268,640
Samoa
61
 263,189
Solomon Islands
8
 235,918
Jersey
76
 206,976
Djibouti
9
 200,309
Haiti
0.6375
 197,175
Seychelles
79
 183,472
Isle of Man
77
 177,816
Vanuatu
16
 152,711
Sao Tome and Principe
23
 137,612
Cayman Islands
86
 130,608
Tonga
53
 130,236
Antigua and Barbuda
60
 121,146
Andorra
65
 115,709
Bermuda
74
 112,695
Gibraltar
119
 108,323
Guernsey
21
 106,109
Saint Lucia
27
 105,192
Faroe Islands
83
 96,959
Kiribati
19
 82,167
Greenland
67
 78,500
Grenada
31
 78,476
Liechtenstein
67
 62,998
St Vincent and the Grenadines
24
 61,198
Dominica
38
 57,044
Turks and Caicos Islands
69
 56,343
Saint Kitts and Nevis
48
 54,868
San Marino
64
 53,942
Monaco
59
 49,980
British Virgin Islands
56
 35,799
Cook Islands
71
 25,339
Anguilla
61
 20,284
Nauru
67
 14,863
Tuvalu
49
 12,114
Burundi
0.0288
 9,007
Saint Helena
58
 7,892
Falkland Islands
50
 4,407
Montserrat
30
 3,020
Niue
71
 2,352
Tokelau
71
 1,936
Pitcairn
100
 94
British Indian Ocean Territory
0
 0
Eritrea
0
 0
North Korea
0
 0
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
0
 0
Vatican
0
 0

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals or vaccines administered for each location. Total vaccinations refers to the number of doses given, and may include booster doses in addition to those required for full vaccination. The definition of full vaccination varies by location and vaccine type and is subject to change over time. Full vaccination can refer to one dose of a one-shot vaccine, two doses of a two-dose vaccine, etc., or sometimes recovery from infection plus one dose of a vaccine. Definitions have not yet been updated to account for booster campaigns to control the spread of new variants.

Source: Our World in Data

Last updated: 4 January 2022, 13:21 GMT

Global economy threat

A fairer distribution of vaccines makes sense from both a humanitarian and financial perspective, according to Mr Krens.

"We definitely feel it's our responsibility to invest in companies that act in a socially responsible way," he said.

When it comes to the money that the group manages for pension funds and other clients Mr Krens explained that a continuation of the pandemic as it's going now, would be a "threat" to the economy and eventually, a threat to their investment returns.

The massive gap in vaccination rates between advanced economies and poorer nations could cost the global economy $5.3tn over five years according to the International Monetary Fund.

Image source, Reuters
Image caption,
Many people are keen to get coronavirus vaccines, such as these who are queuing up in Malta

The group of investors have voiced their concerns in a letter to the boards of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

In their statement, they highlight the World Health Organisation's roadmap which calls for 70% of the population of every country to be vaccinated by the middle of this year.

Media caption,
What went wrong with vaccinating the world? Three experts explain

Manufacturers under pressure

The roadmap? calls on vaccine manufacturers to be more transparent about production schedules and to prioritise contracts with Covax and Avat which aim to improve the distribution of vaccines in poorer countries.

Vaccines makers said they are doing what they can to ensure that doses are spread out fairly.

AstraZeneca, which has worked with Oxford University on its vaccine, said it is "producing its COVID-19 vaccine for no profit to low income countries and has distributed most of its supply to low and middle income countries."

Johnson & Johnson said that approximately 60% its COVID-19 vaccines have been shipped to low and middle income countries and that fair access to them has been "at the forefront" of its response to the pandemic. It added that its executive pay strategy "is designed to promote long-term, sustainable value creation".

Moderna and Pfizer haven't responded to requests for comment. However last year, in an open letter Pfizer's chief executive Albert Bourla wrote that the biggest restriction on expanding manufacturing was "scarcity of highly specialised raw materials".

Image source, AFP
Image caption,
Companies including Pfizer have spent billions developing coronavirus vaccines

Sharing vaccine knowledge

International political efforts to improve vaccine production and distribution through a wavier of intellectual property rights have stalled. Hopes for an agreement at the World Trade Organisation were dented when it's in person Ministerial Conference was abruptly cancelled in late November.

Achmea's Rogier Krens believes that such a sharing of the vaccine manufacturing know-how has an important role to play in improving vaccine distribution.

Although they have largely resisted so far he said: "We're actually calling actively for the pharmaceutical companies to contribute in that area".

He argued that increasing vaccine supply is crucial to getting more people protected from coronavirus.

Mr Krens said that the coalition of investors can bring about change from the drug makers, even if it doesn't happen overnight, because it's size equates to "quite a strong voice".

