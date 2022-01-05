Cost of living: Government discusses fuel bill support

Moving these green levies from energy bills to general taxation is being pushed by some industry voices as it would mean higher earners pay more than those who spend a larger proportion of their income on essentials like heating. They also argue it would lower the measure of inflation, saving the government money on inflation linked borrowing costs. This is not thought to be popular with the Treasury who are reluctant to increase the general tax burden with a £12bn rise in National Insurance contributions starting in April - the same time as the new (higher) energy cap comes into force.