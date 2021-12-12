Royal Mail staff absences double levels of 2018
Royal Mail has confirmed that absence levels are double those seen in 2018 before the coronavirus pandemic.
It has insisted that deliveries are operating as normal across most of the country.
However, a source with close knowledge of its operations has said the internal situation is "horrific" due to sickness and increased demand in the run-up to Christmas.
That source claimed: "It's much worse than a normal Christmas."
"The combination of people off with stress or Covid, combined with increased demand to send goods by post and the build-up to Christmas, had led us here," they said.
"Sickness levels are around twice the normal levels," they added.
Delivery difficulties
Royal Mail's website lists offices that are experiencing difficulties, which it says means they may not be able to deliver the usual service temporarily because of local issues.
The firm has pointed out that there are currently 21 offices listed as experiencing delays out of 1,200 delivery offices around the country.
However, the insider source says there are wider issues.
"The 21 offices listed on the Royal Mail website are the places were the situation is undeniably bad. They are weeks behind, but there are problems and backlogs across the country," they said.
The firm announced earlier in the year that it would keep on thousands of workers it had taken on in temporary positions given the record volumes of post it was delivering.
However, in an open letter published by the Communication Workers Union (CWU) on Friday, it said that times were still "very difficult" for workers.
Terry Pullinger, deputy general secretary of postal at the CWU, wrote: "Trying to maintain a great public service throughout the pandemic has been incredibly difficult for everybody, especially whilst deploying major changes and considering the great annual challenge of the Christmas period pressure.'
But the CWU suggested that the blame lies with "managerial capability issues", saying that "postal workers and the public deserve better".
The open letter also discusses ways to improve issues with recruitment - by using family and friend referrals, as well as advertising on social media, for example.
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "Deliveries are operating as normal across most of the country.
"We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week. In a small number of local offices this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as Covid-related self-isolation, high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local factors."
They added that the firm also provides targeted support for offices seeing big backlogs, to restore service quickly for customers.
