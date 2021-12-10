Health sector and second hand cars drive UK economic growth
The UK's health sector and second-hand car sales helped grow the economy by 0.1% in October, official figures show.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said a "dominant" services sector returned to pre-pandemic levels.
However, growth was offset by a reduction in oil extraction and gas use and construction saw its biggest drop in growth since April 2020.
The economy is still 0.5% below pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, the ONS said.