Parcel firms told to improve how they handle complaints
- Published
Parcel firms will be expected to improve how they handle complaints under new proposals aimed at improving customer service.
Regulator Ofcom said nearly two-thirds of customers it surveyed in January had suffered problems with deliveries.
When things go wrong, such as parcels being lost, customers often have problems resolving complaints, it said.
Deliveries have grown significantly in the pandemic driven by rapid growth in online shopping.
Ofcom said parcel deliveries were "increasingly important" to people's daily lives.
"We're planning to strengthen our rules to make sure people are treated fairly by delivery firms," said Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom's networks and communications group director.
"If we don't see significant improvements in customer service, we'll consider enforcement action or tighten regulations further."
Under the new proposals, customers must be:
- told who to contact, and what channels they can use to make a complaint;
- told what the complaint process will be, and how long it will take to resolve;
- dealt with by staff who have received appropriate training.
Disabled customers, who are more likely to get problem deliveries, need to be treated more fairly, the watchdog said.
Common problems disabled people experience include "couriers not allowing enough time at the door, parcels being left in inaccessible places, and operators not acting on specific delivery instructions provided to them".
Firms must follow clear procedures to treat disabled customers fairly, including making sure customers can set out their needs and that couriers can follow those instructions.