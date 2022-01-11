The controversy of wood pellets as a green energy source

Prof Gert-Jan Nabuurs, who researches forestry at Wageningen University, the Netherlands, is one of the coordinating lead authors of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). He acknowledges that wood does not burn as efficiently as natural gas or coal "and that is why for the same amount of energy, you are emitting more". But he argues that "this biomass for bioenergy is a short cycle" as the trees are replanted.