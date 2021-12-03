US jobs growth falls far short of expectations
US employers hired only 210,000 more workers in November, missing economists' predictions for stronger growth.
Forecasters had been expecting US non-farm payrolls to increase by 550,000.
The US Bureau of Labour Statistics said there had been a decline in employment in the retail sector.
But on the upside, it said there had been a rise in hiring across areas such as professional and business services as well as transport and warehousing.
The bureau also said construction and manufacturing had added new jobs.
While job creation fell short of expectations, the unemployment rate declined to 4.2% in November.