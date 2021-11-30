Inditex: Zara founder’s daughter becomes fashion giant's chair
High Street fashion giant Inditex, which owns brands including Zara and Massimo Dutti, has appointed the founder's daughter as its new chair.
Marta Ortega will replace Pablo Isla, who has been chairman of Inditex since 2011.
Ms Ortega has been with the firm for 15 years, starting out as an assistant at its High Street brand Bershka
"I have always said I would dedicate my life to building upon my parents' legacy," the 37-year-old said.
"I have lived and breathed this company since my childhood, and I have learned from all the great professionals I have worked with over the last 15 years," said Ms Ortega, adding that she was deeply honoured by the trust the firm was placing in her.
Ms Ortega has been credited with strengthening the retailer's brand image, having led several campaigns, including the launch of Zara's premium collections like Zara SRPLS and Charlotte Gainsbourg by Zara.
Inditex was founded by Amancio Ortega with his ex-wife Rosalia in 1975 in Galicia, Spain.
Mr Ortega is one of the world's richest men, with an estimated net worth of $77.8bn (£58.3bn), according to Forbes. He was chairman of Inditex until 2011.
Inditex, whose brands also include Pull&Bear and Stradivariusm, have come to dominate High Streets around the world, with more than 6,600 shops globally.
Most of its clothing is made close to its Spanish headquarters or in nearby countries such as Portugal, Morocco and Turkey, helping the firm achieve its famously fast reaction times to new fashion trends.
The fast fashion group also announced the appointment of new chief executive Óscar García Maceiras on Tuesday.
He joined Inditex in March as general counsel and secretary of the board, following a career as a Spanish state attorney and in the private sector working for several Spanish banks.