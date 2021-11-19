Early Christmas shopping lifts October retail sales
- Published
Early Christmas shopping helped to push up shop sales in October as people spent more on clothing and on toys.
Sales rose by 0.8% in October, following no growth in September, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Clothing sales reached their highest level since the start of the pandemic, said the ONS.
It also said second-hand stores, like charity shops and auction houses, had also seen sales rise.
Sales in clothing stores were only 0.5% below pre-pandemic levels, "with some retailers suggesting that early Christmas trading had boosted sales," the ONS said.
Items that people were buying or pre-ordering earlier than usual for Christmas this year included toys and clothes, shoes and accessories.
Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said that retailers were putting in "a gargantuan effort" to make sure they had Christmas stock amid continuing supply chain problems.
"Labour shortages throughout the supply chains - from farms to distribution - are pushing up costs and creating some gaps on the shelves," she said.
"Nonetheless, retailers are prioritising Christmas essentials, and many have laid out their festive offerings a little earlier to ensure everyone has time to buy treats and decorations before the big day."
She said that retailers were hoping demand would be sustained throughout the Christmas period. "However, challenges remain, with higher prices looming and many households facing rising energy bills."
The ONS said sales at clothing stores had risen by 6.2% in October, as Christmas shopping got under way.
There was also an increase in sales at second-hand goods stores, while sports equipment, games and toy stores also enjoyed a pick-up in trade.