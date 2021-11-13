Pandemic-hit airline industry to regroup at Dubai Airshow

Boeing and Emirates will be holding talks during the course of the event regarding the delivery of the aircraft. Emirates had placed the mega order for 777X jets along with 30 of the 787 Dreamliner wide-body jets as part of its strategy to replace the current 777 jets that are the backbone of its wide-body fleet. But it is now considering exchanging some of its 777X jets on order for smaller 787 Dreamliners amid delays in the new aircraft's debut, the airline's chief executive, Sheikh Ahmed, had said in May.