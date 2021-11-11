UK economic growth slows in the third quarter
The UK economy grew by 1.3% between July and September, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
It is a slowdown compared with the second quarter when many Covid restrictions were lifted.
The third-quarter expansion was slightly weaker than expected, although the ONS said there was stronger consumer spending during the period.
However, the ONS also flagged signs that supply chain issues were hampering growth.
Grant Fitzner, ONS chief economist, said a rush by house buyers to do deals before the end of the stamp duty holiday had helped fuel growth.
"However, these were partially offset by falls in both the manufacture and sale of cars.
"Notably, business investment remained well down on pre-pandemic levels in the three months to September," he said.
The ONS said the latest figures means the UK's economy is still 2.1% smaller than it was in the final three months of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.
On a monthly basis, the economy expanded by 0.6% in September, the ONS said.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak insisted the latest figures showed his economic policies were working.
"The economy continues to recover from Covid and thanks to schemes like furlough, the unemployment rate has fallen for eight months in a row and we're forecast to have the fastest growth in the G7 this year," he said.
However, some business leaders were more cautious, with Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, saying the data points to the UK economy "only likely to return to its pre-pandemic level next year, behind many of our international competitors".
"Although monthly output rebounded through the quarter from July's contraction this is more likely to reflect a temporary boost from restrictions easing, rather than a meaningful improvement in the UK's underlying growth trajectory," he said.