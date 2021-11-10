US prices rising at 6.2%, fastest rate for three decades
Americans' cost of living is rising faster than it has for three decades, with food and fuel driving the increases.
The consumer prices index for October showed prices rose 6.2% over the last twelve months.
It marks a sharp jump from September when prices were already rising at 5.4%.
Inflation has been a growing concern for shoppers and policymakers this year as the impact of the pandemic persists.
Rising prices for food, shelter, used cars and trucks and new vehicles were among the larger contributors, the Bureau for Labour Statistics said.
Meat, fish and eggs rose more than other foodstuffs, while petrol, or gasoline, prices are at seven-year highs.
Bottlenecks in the supply of some goods, combined with increasing demand from customers as the vaccine programme allowed the economy to reopen, are partly to blame for the rises.
A shortage of staff has prompted employers to raise wages in some sectors, too, which in turn can feed into higher prices.
Even excluding the cost of food and fuel, which tend to be more volatile, prices were rising strongly at 4.6%.
Taken on a monthly basis, the Bureau for Labour Statistics said prices rose 0.9% in October, after gaining 0.4% in September, illustrating the pace of acceleration.
President Joe Biden said reversing the spike in inflation was a "top priority".
However, the Federal Reserve, which is responsible for monitoring inflation and is independent from the government, has said it believes the current high rate is "transitory".
As a result, the Fed is not expected to raise interest rates soon - the usual response to rising inflation.
Last week, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell did announce a scaling back of the Fed's bond-buying programme, the first move towards a tightening of monetary policy.
Pressure on Fed
Many economists are warning inflation could prove more intractable as the scramble for staff and supplies continues to exert pressure on prices.
"I expect lots of eyeballs were bulging out of their sockets when they saw the number come in," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors.
"Inflation is clearly getting worse before it gets better, while the significant rise in shelter prices is adding to concerning evidence of a broadening in inflation pressures."
Shelter refers to the cost of maintaining a home, including mortgage, rent and utilities costs.
The news would "heap pressure on the Fed" to raise interest rates, she added. "Yet it is doubtful they will act before late 2022."