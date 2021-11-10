Walkers apologises for crisp shortages
- Published
Walkers has said it is "very sorry" for the continuing shortages of its crisps.
The company said it was "doing everything we can" to increase its production and get stock back on supermarket shelves.
Products from ready salted crisps to Quavers have been affected by a problem with an IT system upgrade.
The firm has said it is prioritising production of its most popular crisp flavours, but has not given a timescale for when stocks will be replenished.
The BBC previously reported supplies of crisps were set to be disrupted for a few more weeks, but Walkers declined to comment further when asked again.
The shortage of crisps has seen some empty shelves in the shops and prompted some to sell Walkers products at inflated prices on eBay, with the Daily Mail reporting one seller was charging £6 a packet.
PepsiCo, the parent company of Walkers, declined to comment further on how the IT system issues resulted in the shortage products.
In a statement, Walkers said: "Our sites are still making crisps and snacks, but at a reduced scale.
"We're doing everything we can to increase production and get people's favourites back on shelves. We're very sorry for the inconvenience caused."