US sees sharp jobs growth and higher wages
- Published
US employers hired more new workers in October than expected, after a slowdown in the summer.
Firms added 531,000 jobs and the unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.6%, official figures showed.
Hiring figures for September were also revised upwards.
The spread of the Delta variant and slower growth had suppressed hiring over the summer, along with an apparent reluctance from parts of the workforce to return to work.
That has left many employers scrambling for staff and struggling to meet growing demand. Many are raising wages to attract and retain staff and the Labor Department said year-on-year average wages had risen 4.9%.
Revised data for September showed that many more jobs were created that month, 312,000, than the 197,000 initially reported.
The two months in tandem show a renewed upward trend, but jobs growth is still below the rates seen in the first half of the year.
There are still five million fewer people employed in the US economy than before the pandemic struck.