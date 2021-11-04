JD Sports told to sell Footasylum by competition watchdog
The UK's competition watchdog has ordered JD Sports to sell Footasylum over concerns the takeover could lead to a "worse deal" for customers.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that JD Sports was the closest alternative for Footasylum shoppers.
In a statement, it said a sale was "the only way to address its competition concerns and protect consumers".
But JD Sports criticised the move, calling the decision "inexplicable".