JD Sports told to sell Footasylum by competition watchdog

The UK's competition watchdog has ordered JD Sports to sell Footasylum over concerns the takeover could lead to a "worse deal" for customers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that JD Sports was the closest alternative for Footasylum shoppers.

In a statement, it said a sale was "the only way to address its competition concerns and protect consumers".

But JD Sports criticised the move, calling the decision "inexplicable".

