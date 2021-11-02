Morrisons sorry for 'non-EU salt and pepper' label
Morrisons has backed down after customers complained about its labelling of a chicken meat product as containing "non-EU salt and pepper".
The supermarket chain's salt-and-pepper chicken crown features the Union Flag on its label, which says that it is "made from British chicken".
The label provoked an angry reaction on Twitter, including one accusation of stoking "anti-EU hatred".
In response, the firm said the wording was "an error for which we apologise".
"We are changing the packaging immediately," its tweet added.
A spokesman for Morrisons said: "It is adhering to packaging regulations rather than making any political point."
The supermarket said it would change the packaging and de-emphasise the mention of non-EU salt and pepper, but said it would still have to be included somewhere on the wrapping because of packaging laws.
Among the reactions from customers, some pointed out the irony of a soon-to-be US-owned supermarket displaying its British credentials.
Last month, Morrisons shareholders approved a multi-billion pound takeover offer from US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).
The move comes in the midst of a debate in the food retailing industry about firms' increasing tendency to use patriotic imagery on packaging, with trade publication The Grocer identifying it as part of a post-Brexit "culture war".
However, those who support the trend see the "made in the UK" tag as a sign of quality rather than a political statement.