Petrol prices hit record high, says the RAC
- Published
Petrol prices have hit a record high of 142.94p a litre, according to the RAC, the motoring organisation.
Prices last hit this level in April 2012.
The RAC said petrol has been forced higher partly because of a doubling of the oil price since last year and some analysts believe it could rise further.
It is now £15 more expensive to fill up an average family car, according to the RAC which described the new high as a "truly a dark day for drivers".
A spokesman for the RAC, said: "This will hurt many household budgets and no doubt have knock-on implications for the wider economy."
The price of unleaded petrol has jumped by 28p a litre since last October, meaning it now costs £78.61 to fill up a family car.