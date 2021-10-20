Climate plan telling people to eat less meat deleted
By Faisal Islam
Economics editor
A government research paper recommending people "shift dietary habits" towards plant-based foods has been hastily deleted.
The paper focuses on changing public behaviour to hit climate targets and also suggests promoting domestic tourism and portraying business travel as an "immoral indulgence".
It was deleted soon after publication by the Department for Business.
Beis said the paper was academic research and not official policy.
"We have no plans whatsoever to dictate consumer behaviour in this way. For that reason, our Net Zero Strategy published yesterday contained no such plans," it said.
The Behavioural Insights Unit, also known as the Nudge Unit - which is most known for its role in the design of the Sugar Levy and early comments on the pandemic "herd immunity" strategy - wrote the document.
It was swiftly deleted and has been replaced with a note saying it was published in error, but the BBC has obtained a copy.
In a chapter in the deleted document titled "Applications to Net Zero Policy", under the subheading "Diet Changes", researchers recommend following the example of the sugar levy with a tax on producers or retailers of "high-carbon foods" to incentivise "reformulation and diversification" towards more plant-based and local food types.
It suggests "building support for a bold policy", such as a "producer-facing carbon tax on ruminant products" - a reference to sheep and cattle meat - however, it stats that an "unsophisticated meat tax would be highly regressive".
The research paper also argues the government can begin to normalise plant-based food through its spending at hospitals, schools, prisons, courts and military facilities. It also states a "timely moment to intervene" diets could be to target people attending university of first time renters.
'Learn one new recipe'
However, the document recognises that "asking people to directly eat less meat and dairy is a major political challenge, though positive framing and smaller asks may be possible (eg learn one new recipe)".
On aviation, the paper suggests "much stronger carbon taxes", and trying to "shift social norms" to make in-person business meetings requiring international flights a sign of "immoral indulgence or embarrassment".
Meanwhile, it says domestic tourism should be promoted to lessen consumer demand for international flights.