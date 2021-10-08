US adds 194,000 jobs in September as Delta hits hiring
By Daniel Thomas
Business reporter, New York
- Published
The US added a disappointing 194,000 jobs in September, as the Delta variant of coronavirus continued to drag on the economy, official figures show.
The unemployment rate meanwhile fell from 5.2% in August to 4.8%.
There were notable job gains in hospitality, retail and transportation, while employment in education declined, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said.
Yet the unemployment rate was still considerably higher than it was before the pandemic began.
The labour market participation rate also remained little changed, at 61.6%, showing that many people who left the workforce during the crisis are yet to return.
Richard Flynn, managing director at Charles Schwab UK, said: "Investors will be disappointed by today's data, particularly as there has been much more positive economic data issued recently."
The data was collected in mid-September, when the spread of Delta across the US was near its peak.
However, economists had still expected the economy to add nearer its 2021 monthly average of 500,000 jobs during September.
Experts say Americans have been eating out and travelling less due to the Delta variant and, in some cases, delaying their return to the office. However, Covid infections and hospitalisations are now falling.
The latest figures come as the US Federal Reserve is deciding whether to start withdrawing emergency support for the economy in November.
Fed chair Jerome Powell has said "it would take a reasonably good" September employment report to meet the central bank's threshold for reducing its massive bond buying programme.
Robert Alster, chief investment officer at Close Brothers Asset Management, said it could now delay the move.
"Consumer confidence is low and the leisure, hospitality, and retail sectors continue to struggle. All hopes were pinned on a substantive recovery in hiring close to the 500,000 market consensus to get the economy back on track."
But Daniele Antonucci, chief economist and macro strategist at Quintet Private Bank, said the Fed was unlikely to change course. Recent reports have shown US manufacturing is bouncing back, while personal income and spending rose in August.
"Unless additional downside surprises were to materialise, we think a formal tapering signal before year-end is still seen by the Fed committee as the central scenario," he said.
Economic growth slows
The US economy sharply contracted in 2020 but rebounded strongly in the first half of 2021. Yet the flare-up in coronavirus infections this summer has dragged on the recovery.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve estimates that gross domestic product growth slowed to an annualised rate of 1.3% in July-September - down from 6.7% in the second quarter.
However, schools have fully reopened which is expected to enable more people, particularly women, to rejoin the labour force.
Generous federal government benefits brought in during the crisis have also expired, which along with rising wages is likely to ease a lingering worker shortage.