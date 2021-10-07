Fuel group wants public inquiry into supply chaos
A trade body representing thousands of fuel retailers has called for an independent inquiry into the continuing supply problems.
The Petrol Retailers Association said deliveries were still far too slow and motorists and forecourt owners need protection from a repeat of the crisis.
A shortage of HGV drivers and panic buying left retailers short, especially in London and the South East.
The government has drafted in military drivers to help speed up deliveries.
On Thursday, a PRA survey found that 12% of filling stations in London and the South East were still dry, while 17% had one grade of fuel, and 71% both. Outside of London and the South East 90% of forecourts have both.
"The recovery is simply not happening quickly enough. We are into our 15th day of the crisis," said PRA chairman Brian Madderson.
"There needs to be an independent inquiry into the crisis, so that motorists are protected from such acute fuel shortages in the future."
He claimed a return to normal fuel levels has been "blighted by the current inept prioritisation policy. There is three times the capacity at filling stations per head of population in the rest of the UK compared to London and the South East".
On Monday, about 100 drivers from the armed forces began work helping to deliver fuel.
The majority of the personnel have been deployed to fuel terminals that service London and the South East. But by the end of the this week it is expected that 150 crews will be delivering fuel across the UK.
Foreign tanker drivers have also applied for temporary visas to fill a shortage of HGV drivers, although it is unclear how many.
The government has acknowledged there is a shortage of drivers in the UK, but said the problem is also worldwide and that the long-term solution is for the haulage industry to invest in training rather than rely on workers from overseas.