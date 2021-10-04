Army starts fuel deliveries to relieve shortages
- Published
The Army has begun helping to deliver fuel to petrol station forecourts to help relieve shortages.
About 200 servicemen and women are being drafted in to deliver fuel from terminals to forecourts.
The troops will initially be concentrated in London and the South East, where the worst shortages remain.
The government has been criticised for not deploying them earlier after panic-buying led to chaos and queues on some petrol station forecourts.
More than 65 drivers will start work, with plans to increase this to 200 members of the army to be deployed in total, including 100 drivers.
A government spokesperson said there were signs of improvement in average forecourt stocks across the UK, adding that demand was "continuing to stabilise".
"More than half of those who have completed training to make fuel deliveries are being deployed to terminals serving London and the South-East of England, demonstrating that the sector is allocating drivers to areas most affected in this first phase from Monday," the spokesperson said.
Fuel crisis: Six key dates
- 23 September: BP temporarily closes some petrol stations due to a shortage of lorry drivers
- 25 September: After days of long queues at stations, with many running dry, the government announces a temporary visa scheme, allowing 5,000 lorry drivers to work in the UK in the run-up to Christmas
- 27 September: The Army is put on standby to help deliver fuel to stations hit by shortages
- 28 September: Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the situation at forecourts is "stabilising", while the PRA says there are "early signs" pressure is starting to ease at pumps
- 2 October: Despite a "distinct improvement" nationwide, the PRA says petrol supplies remain critical in London and south-east England
- 4 October:Army starts to deliver fuel to speed up replenishments
The crisis began more than 10 days ago when BP said it had run out of petrol in a number of its outlets. That prompted motorists to fill up more than usual, leaving deliveries unable to keep up with demand.
Many sectors of the UK economy, including food firms and petrol retailers, have been affected by a chronic shortage of lorry drivers, which the haulage industry has blamed on factors including Covid, Brexit, an aging workforce, and tax changes.
'Huge influx'
David Charman, who runs Parkfoot Garage in West Malling in Kent, told the BBC's Today programme there was a big task ahead to restore supplies.
"This is not panic-buying anymore, this is people that have waited as long as they possibly can and now they have no fuel. We're having to push cars that are in the queue to get to our site because they've run out of fuel," he said.
"We didn't have the normal two days of stock underground... because of Covid but we were still managing the situation perfectly well. But now, when we're all empty, it needs a huge influx of fuel deliveries to everybody, not just to me, to ensure that we can get through this."
The latest update on fuel supplies from the Petrol Retailers Association on Sunday said more than a fifth of forecourts were still dry.
But it said the "crisis was virtually at an end" in Scotland, Wales, the North and Midlands.
The PRA is scheduled to give a new update on the situation on Monday afternoon.