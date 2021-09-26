Labour backs Sir Keir Starmer over party rules reforms
By Justin Parkinson
Political reporter, BBC News
- Published
Labour's annual conference has voted in favour of Sir Keir Starmer's plans to overhaul the party's rules.
The changes give MPs more of a say in choosing its future leaders and make it harder for members to deselect MPs.
The Labour leader says the reforms are needed to make the party more outward-looking and successful, having lost four general elections in a row.
But many on the left oppose his ideas, arguing they are undemocratic and will do nothing to help beat the Tories.
Sir Keir's changes mean that, in future, leadership candidates will need the support of 20% of Labour MPs - rather than the current 10% - to get on to a party-wide ballot.
They also make it harder for local parties to deselect sitting MPs, while the rule allowing "registered supporters", who pay a one-off fee to vote in leadership elections, is scrapped.
The proposals prompted an impassioned debate in the hall of the Brighton Centre, with heckling and loud applause from both sides.
Opposing them, James McAsh, from Camberwell and Peckham, south London, said the higher MPs' support threshold for leadership candidates would have meant only Sir Keir, and none of his rivals, got through to the full members' ballot last year.
"Our movement is stronger when our best candidates emerge through informed debate," he said, adding that the changes would make choices "maler and staler".
Agnes Tolmie, of the Union union, said: "We are getting drawn into a situation where we are arguing quite frankly about rule changes.
"Most people out there do not understand them and are not interested in them. They want to know what we are doing for them."
But, in a debate that overran its scheduled timeslot, there were also heartfelt speeches in favour of Sir Keir's plans.
Helena Dollimore, a councillor in Mitcham, south London, said: "We are at our best as a Labour movement when we are out in our communities, listening to residents and getting stuff done."
She added: "I was at primary school the last time Labour won an election and I don't want to be drawing my pension the next time."
Shabana Mahmood, MP for Birmingham Small Heath, closed the debate, saying: "If you can't persuade 20% of your Parliamentary colleagues to back you, you will struggle to persuade the people of this country to make you their prime minister."
On Friday, Sir Keir was forced to drop more thorough reform proposals - including the replacement of the one-member-one-vote system for choosing leaders with more say for MPs and unions - amid widespread opposition from the party's left wing.