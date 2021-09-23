What can I do if my energy supplier goes bust?
Almost 1.5 million customers have seen their energy firm collapse as a result of soaring gas prices.
What are your rights if this happens to you?
Which energy suppliers are going bust?
Seven energy suppliers - Hub, Money Plus, Utility Point, People's Energy, PFP, Green and Avro - have gone out of business.
There are fears more firms could follow.
Bulb, which has 1.7 million customers, is trying to bolster its finances and Igloo is working with consultants.
Many firms have struggled because they offered customers cheap fixed deals and the price of gas has since soared.
What happens if my energy supplier collapses?
If your energy provider goes bust, you will still receive gas and electricity.
Your account will be moved to a new supplier by energy regulator Ofgem.
You can't chose the provider and may end up on a more expensive tariff.
Ofgem has sent Utility Point customers to EDF, while customers of People's Energy, PfP and MoneyPlus Energy have gone to British Gas.
It's not clear which firm will take on the 580,000 customers from Avro Energy, or Green's 250,000 customers.
What do I need to do?
Citizens Advice recommends making a note or taking a photo of your meter reading and downloading any bills, while waiting for your new supplier.
There's no need to cancel direct debits before your new is account set up.
You should also wait until you have your new provider before shopping around for a better deal. You won't be charged an exit fee if you move.
If you're in credit, the balance will be added to your account with your new supplier. However, this may take several weeks.
If you are in debt to a company which has stopped trading, you still have to pay the money you owe. You will be contacted by its administrators, or the supplier which takes over its business.
Will I still be able to find a cheap deal?
It's unlikely at the moment.
Price comparison site Compare The Market has paused its energy switching service and similar sites are offering fewer deals than usual.
The market had already been shrinking before these closures - from more than 70 suppliers in 2018 to about 30 now.
Citizens Advice has a useful guide to choosing the right tariff.
What is the energy price cap?
About 15 million households in England, Wales and Scotland were already facing a 12% rise in their energy bills from October, when a higher energy price cap begins.
The energy price cap sets the maximum price suppliers can charge customers on a standard - or default - tariff.
The cap means energy suppliers can't pass on all of the recent gas price increases.
In Northern Ireland, a separate market with two suppliers, prices will also rise next month by 21.8% (SSE) and 35% (firmus).
Why are gas prices so high?
A worldwide squeeze on gas and energy supplies has meant gas prices in the UK, Europe and Asia have risen 250% since January.
Supplies of renewable energy in Great Britain are also down because it's been the least windy summer since 1961.
A recent fire at a National Grid site in Kent closed a power cable supplying electricity from France.
Rising gas prices have also led to a shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2), which is widely used in the food and drink industry.
