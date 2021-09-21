Government strikes deal to restart CO2 production
- Published
The government has struck a deal with a US firm that supplies 60% of the UK's food grade carbon dioxide (CO2) to restart production after food shortages warnings.
CF Industries stopped work at two of its fertiliser factories, which produce CO2, due to soaring gas prices.
CO2 is widely used in the food industry in brewing and packaging for meat and salads to prolong shelf life.
It is not clear yet what incentives the government have offered the firm.
It could take as long as three days for the plants to start producing CO2 again at its plants in Cheshire and Stockton-on-Tees.
The move comes after one food industry group warned that consumers could start noticing gaps on supermarket shelves within days if there was no intervention in its supply.
Carbon dioxide, produced at the two plants as a by-product, is used when slaughtering pigs and chickens to stun them.
Ian Wright, the chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, told the BBC earlier on Tuesday that consumers could start noticing shortages in poultry, pork and bakery products within days.
"We probably have about 10 days before this gets to the point where consumers, shoppers and diners notice that those products are not available," he said.
"It is a real crisis," he added, saying that poultry and pork production would be seriously impacted by the end of this week without intervention.
He also called on the government to support other fertiliser producers and help food producers to look for alternatives to CO2.
The BBC understands that the deal with CF Industries is drafted so that other companies who stop production due to high commodity prices will not be able to ask the government for similar help.