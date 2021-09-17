Travel restriction changes 'positive', say airlines
- Published
The relaxation of UK travel restrictions will give airlines a "shot in the arm", an industry group has said.
Airlines UK welcomed the government scrapping the traffic light system and cutting the requirement for PCR tests.
It said it "moves us much closer to the reopening of UK aviation".
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the changes would enable more people to travel around the world.
Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, said: "This is a positive step which moves us much closer to the reopening of UK aviation and provides greater reassurance to passengers desperate to travel.
"By reducing the number of red list destinations and scrapping PCR testing, ministers have paved the way for people to get away this October half-term and into the winter following 18 months of uncertainty.
"It will provide a real shot in the arm for a sector that until now has not been allowed to trade properly."
Thomas Cook said it expected the coming weekend to be its best for sales in 2021, adding that customers "are booking in droves".
"Based on our bookings already today, I would expect this weekend to be the biggest of the year so far as people take advantage of the great deals on offer, the new easier rules on testing and the simplified system for international travel," said David Child, head of PR and brand at the travel firm.