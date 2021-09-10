UK economic growth slows sharply in July
The UK economy grew by just 0.1% in July as the last Covid restrictions were lifted in England.
It was the economy's sixth consecutive month of growth, but the increase was much lower than in the previous month, which saw 1% growth.
Arts, entertainment and recreation activities helped to fuel the rise as more people resumed going out.
The UK economy is still 2.1% below its pre-pandemic peak, said the Office for National Statistics (ONS).