Numbers on furlough drop to new low
The number of people on furlough has continued to fall, with young people leading the way, latest figures show.
At the end of July, 1.6 million people were still on furlough, the lowest level since the start of the pandemic and 340,000 fewer than a month earlier.
There had been "a striking fall" in the number of young people on furlough, the Treasury said.
A total of 121,600 people aged 18 to 34 came off the scheme during the months of June and July, it added.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, 11.6 million workers have benefited from the government programme, which is due to be wound up at the end of this month.
At the peak of the pandemic in May last year, nearly nine million people were on furlough.
The number of people on furlough in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector, as well as accommodation and food services have seen particularly large reductions in the number of jobs on furlough, the Treasury said.
Numbers furloughed from these sectors declined by 26,200 and 96,700 in July respectively.
However, concern remains over the number of people in the travel industry who are still on furlough.
Last month, British Airways warned it was facing a "serious" problem over wage costs, which would "steeply increase" after the end of the furlough scheme.
At the same time, latest figures for the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme have shown a consistent fall in demand, with about 800,000 people claiming the most recent grant.
Across all five grants, 9.9 million claims have been made and more than £27bn has been claimed by almost three million people.