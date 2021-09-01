Portugal changes vaccine rules for UK visitors
- Published
Travellers from the UK to Portugal won't need to be fully vaccinated to avoid quarantine, the country's tourist board has said.
Instead, UK visitors will only need to show a proof of a negative PCR antigen test to get into the country.
Visit Portugal said the measures also apply to passengers embarking and disembarking cruise ships on the coast of the Portuguese mainland.
The new rules are in place from Tuesday and will be effect until 16 September.
UK travellers, aged 12 and above, must show a valid PCR or antigen test certificates to airline check-in staff to board flights to Portugal.
A PCR test must be taken up to 72 hours before departure, or an antigen test up to 48 hours before travel.
Children aged 11 or under are not required to present proof of negative Covid tests and do not have to be vaccinated.
However Portugal's tourism board said the rules may be revised at any time, depending on scientific or medical changes pertaining to the pandemic.