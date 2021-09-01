Wetherspoon runs low on beer amid driver shortage
Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has said that some of its pubs have run out of some beer brands because of supply chain issues.
A Coca-Cola bottling giant also said it was suffering from similar problems due to a lack of drivers and a shortage of aluminium cans.
The UK is facing a shortage of lorry drivers that hauliers have blamed on Covid and Brexit.
The government has consistently said that UK drivers need to be found.
The logistical problems have led to empty shelves at some supermarkets, while the retail industry has flagged concerns about Christmas supplies.
Fast-food chains have also been hit, with Nando's running short of chicken and McDonald's having to stop serving milkshakes.
There are also shortages of Diet Coke in some supermarkets due to the lack of HGV drivers, as well as problems sourcing aluminium cans, bottling giant Coca Cola Europacific Partners told the Grocer publication.
Wetherspoon also said on Wednesday that some of its pubs had seen some supply shortages.
The pub chain said it had had problems with Heineken and Molson Coors deliveries.
"We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available," a Wetherspoon spokesman said.
"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue."
The logistics industry has said that driver shortages across the UK are due to a combination of Covid and Brexit.
The UK is short of about 100,000 drivers, according to the Road Haulage Association, with new recruits to the industry facing a lack of driving tests.
In addition, when the pandemic struck last year, many European drivers went home, with few returning.
Now the UK has left the EU, it is no longer part of the single market, so it is easier for European drivers to find work in the EU.
Foreign drivers also now need visas and the Home Office is not keen on allowing lorry drivers on to a list of shortage occupations.
UK 'needs to train drivers'
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng this week rejected calls to loosen immigration rules, saying it would be a "short-term temporary solution" and that firms should employ UK workers, especially those facing an "uncertain future" when the furlough scheme ends next month.
The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said that retailers were doing all they could to avoid any possible disruption to supplies before Christmas.
"Government must address the HGV driver shortage by rapidly increasing the number of HGV driving tests taking place, providing visas for EU drivers, and looking for a longer-term solution," said Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the BRC.