Wetherspoon runs low on beer amid driver shortage
The Wetherspoon chain has said some of its pubs have run out of some beer brands because of supply chain issues.
Brewer Molson Coors said that like many in the industry, it had been hit by an HGV driver shortage.
A Coca-Cola bottling giant also said Diet Coke was unavailable in supermarkets owing to a lack of drivers, reports said.
The UK is facing a shortage of lorry drivers that hauliers have blamed on Covid and Brexit.
But the government has consistently said that UK drivers need to be found.
The logistical problems have led to empty shelves at some supermarkets, while the retail industry has flagged concerns about Christmas supplies.
Fast-food chains have also been hit, with Nando's running short of chicken and McDonald's having to stop serving milkshakes.
There are also shortages of Diet Coke in some supermarkets due to the lack of HGV drivers, as well as problems sourcing aluminium cans, bottling giant Coca Cola Europacific Partners told the Grocer publication.
Wetherspoon also said on Wednesday that some of its pubs had seen some supply shortages.
The pub chain said it had had problems with Heineken and Molson Coors deliveries.
"We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available," a Wetherspoon spokesman said.
"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue."
Molson Coors, which owns Carling and Coors, said: "Like many in our great British brewing and pub sector, we have been hit by the HGV driver shortage.
"While overall our availability is good, there are intermittent pockets of pressure in our supply network that are unfortunately affecting a number of Wetherspoons pubs.
"After such a difficult period for our industry, it's heartbreaking to be letting any customer down and we will continue to do everything in our power to get our much-loved brands back on every Wetherspoons bar," it said.
The logistics industry has said that driver shortages across the UK are due to a combination of Covid and Brexit.
The UK is short of about 100,000 drivers, according to the Road Haulage Association, with new recruits to the industry facing a lack of driving tests.
In addition, when the pandemic struck last year, many European drivers went home, with few returning.
Now the UK has left the EU, it is no longer part of the single market, so it is easier for European drivers to find work in the EU.
Foreign drivers also now need visas and the Home Office is not keen on allowing lorry drivers on to a list of shortage occupations.
UK 'needs to train drivers'
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng this week rejected calls to loosen immigration rules, saying it would be a "short-term temporary solution" and that firms should employ UK workers, especially those facing an "uncertain future" when the furlough scheme ends next month.
A government spokesperson said: "We're working closely with industry to address sector challenges, which are similarly being faced by other countries around the world.
"This includes plans to streamline the process for new drivers to gain their HGV licence and to increase the number of driving tests able to be conducted.
"We want to see employers make long-term investments in the UK domestic workforce and make employment more attractive through offering training, careers options and wage increases."
The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said that retailers were doing all they could to avoid any possible disruption to supplies before Christmas.
"Government must address the HGV driver shortage by rapidly increasing the number of HGV driving tests taking place, providing visas for EU drivers, and looking for a longer-term solution," said Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the BRC.